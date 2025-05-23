Iran urges Indian Rim countries to prepare for future shocks

Abbas Araghchi made the statement on Thursday in a video link address to the 24th session of the Council of Ministers of IORA Member States under the presidency of Sri Lanka, according to Press TV.

Stressing that the importance of the Indian Ocean for the human community and relations among nations is growing, Araghchi said, “IORA has proved its continued relevance for its member states as it is the best existing platform for dialogue, common understanding, and joint action.”

Araghchi said the Islamic Republic has always contributed to the realization of IORA’s goals and objectives, and reinforced its role in recent years.

“To make the Indian Ocean more sustainable and deliverable for our nations, including for the next generations, it is important that IORA sketches its prevailing paradigms, visions and related programs and projects in a way that makes our region more resilient against the future shocks," Araghchi said.

"This will not only meet the needs and aspirations of member states but will contribute to the implementation of the global agendas in this part of the world."

Iran is currently the chairman and coordinator of the IORA Working Group on Women's Economic Empowerment and the IORA Academic Group, and is also hosting the IORA Regional Center for Science and Technology Transfer.

Established on March 7, 1997, the IORA is an inter-governmental organization with 23 Member States and 11 Dialogue Partners, with an ever-growing momentum for mutually beneficial regional cooperation through a consensus-based, evolutionary and non-intrusive approach.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been an IORA member state since March 1999 after the approval of the Parliament.

MNA