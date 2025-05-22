  1. Iran
General Heidari warns enemies against making any mistake

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – The Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari has vowed that Iranian armed forces will punish the aggressor if it makes a blunder.

Speaking during an inspection visit to Division 88 of the Iranian Army stationed in Sistan and Baluchestan in southeast Iran, General Heidari said that "The handing over of various drone systems and squadrons of drones, including combat and defensive drones, and the identification and integration of various smart missile systems in addition to other military equipment to the Army Ground Force are a part of the second strategic transformative scheme in the force."

The commander went on to warn the enemies not to make a blunder against the Islamic Republic of Iran in terms of any aggression on the country's soil, underscoring that, "The Army Ground Forces, with their eyes reminding wide open and have their fingers on the trigger, are fully ready to carry out the orders of Commander-in-Chief of all armed forces to punish any enemy, at any level or in any way, with their unparalleled power."

