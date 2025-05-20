Western-imposed sanctions violate intl. law, human rights

Iranian officials have long argued that Western-imposed sanctions, particularly those by the United States, violate international law and human rights. The sanctions have hindered all those countries that seek to have economic ties with Iran.

Kazem Gharibabadi said, “We gather at a time when the international community faces a moral and legal crossroads.”

“On one hand, we profit from our collective commitment to peace, equality, and multilateralism. On the other, we witness the proliferation of unilateral coercive measures that cause systematic suffering,” he added.

Gharibabadi made the remarks at the International Conference on Unilateral Coercive Measures, Access to Justice at the National, Regional and International Levels. The event, organized in collaboration with UN bodies and human rights advocates, highlighted stories of affected individuals and countries targeted by sanctions.

Gharibabadi singled out the harm inflicted by “unlawful sanctions,” stating that their true function is “as instruments of economic warfare,” rather than legitimate diplomatic tools.

Iran is expected to continue working with international partners to challenge the legality of unilateral sanctions and seek remedies through multilateral institutions.

MNA/Iran Press