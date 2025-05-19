  1. World
We are going to take over all of Gaza: Netanyahu

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Occupying Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the regime seeks to occupy all of Gaza Strip, while allowing some aid under immense pressure to enter the enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says pressure on "Israel" was “approaching a red line,” necessitating the resumption of aid into Gaza to press ahead with its ground assault, Al Mayadeen reported.

“[US] Senators I know as supporters of Israel… come to me and say, ‘We’ll give you all the help you need to win the war… but we can’t be receiving pictures of famine [in Gaza],” Netanyahu said in a video released on his personal Telegram channel.

The Israeli occupation announced that "minimal aid" must be distributed in the Strip to prevent mass starvation among the civilian population.

“In order to complete our victory, to defeat Hamas and free the hostages, we cannot reach a point of famine,” he says, directing his talk to settlers who are opposing his decision to resume the humanitarian aid, which has been cut off since early March. “They won’t support us.”

However, Netanyahu did threaten that "Israel is going to take over all of Gaza, that’s what we are going to do.”

