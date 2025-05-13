  1. Economy
May 13, 2025, 7:30 PM

US sanctions network facilitating Iran oil sales

US sanctions network facilitating Iran oil sales

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The US Treasury Department has sanctioned an international network for its alleged facilitation of the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil worth billions of dollars to China

"The United States is today sanctioning an international network facilitating the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil worth billions of dollars to China on behalf of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff (AFGS) and its front company, Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars (Sepehr Energy)," the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

These sanctions were imposed only two days after Iran and the United States held the fourth round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran in Muscat on Sunday.

According to the latest figures, despite intensified Maximum Pressure Campaign by Donald Trump against Tehran since he returned to the White House in January, the Iranian oil sales to China have hit new records high. 

MNA

News ID 231783

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News