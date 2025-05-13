US sanctions network facilitating Iran oil sales

"The United States is today sanctioning an international network facilitating the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil worth billions of dollars to China on behalf of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff (AFGS) and its front company, Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars (Sepehr Energy)," the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

These sanctions were imposed only two days after Iran and the United States held the fourth round of talks on Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran in Muscat on Sunday.

According to the latest figures, despite intensified Maximum Pressure Campaign by Donald Trump against Tehran since he returned to the White House in January, the Iranian oil sales to China have hit new records high.

MNA