Photographs ranging from human suffering to hope

The exhibition of selected works from the "Andrei Stenin" Photography Contest was inaugurated in Tehran’s Hozeh Honari on Monday, May 12, 2025, and will continue for a week.

The photo exhibition, which is being held in collaboration with Mehr Media Group, is a collection of selected photographs by young photographers from around the world who, with a new and creative perspective, narrate the hidden and obvious truths of the contemporary world.

The exhibition displays a selection of works by the winners and nominees of the 2024 International Photojournalism Competition named after Andrei Stenin (a Russian photographer who died while photographing in the war); a prestigious event that is the only competitive platform in Russia dedicated to discovering new talent in the field of photojournalism; supports professional standards in the field, and plays a role in shaping global standards of documentary photography.

In the tenth edition of this prestigious competition, more than 2,000 entries from 36 countries were submitted to the secretariat of the exhibition. An international jury of leading global media experts and renowned photographers selected 30 young photographers from among these entries as finalists. This year's winners come from ten different countries, including Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Spain, India, Italy, China, Myanmar, Russia, Syria, and South Africa.

Also, in previous years of this competition, a number of young Iranian photographers succeeded in achieving top rankings and registering their names on the list of winners of this global competition.

The works presented in this exhibition are a clear and powerful reflection of human issues, environmental disasters, contemporary crises, the beauty of the planet, as well as the resistance, hope and empathy of diverse peoples around the world. This exhibition is not only an opportunity to view documentary and creative images, but also a platform for reflection and dialogue about the world.

This exhibition is being held in collaboration with Mehr Media Group and provides interested parties with the opportunity to see prominent works by young photographers from around the world in Tehran.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was held with speeches by the CEO of Mehr Media Group, Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati, and the Chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Tehran, Rafael Gevorkyan, and in the presence of a group of interested people.

Depicting human suffering and hope

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, the chief executive of Mehr Media Group, Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati, said, "Today's exhibition is not simply the opening of a collection of photographs. Here, we are witnessing the opening of windows into the world of human experience; windows that tell a new story with each frame—sometimes of suffering, sometimes of hope, and always of humanity."

What makes this event special is its focus on the younger generation of photographers from around the world, Rahmati underlined. In a world where opportunities often change hands between big names, here the stage is in the hands of a generation that is just beginning its journey, but with brave, precise, and daring perspectives, they have been able to narrate the pulse of their times in the language of images."

Referring to the growing cooperation between Mehr Media Group and Russian media, Rahmati stated that the international exhibition of photographs by Andrei Stenin has arrived in Tehran today for showcasing, but it is deeply rooted in a continuous and deep cooperation between Iranian and Russian media. In recent years, Mehr Media Group has established very close and constructive relations with media outlets such as Rossiya Segodnya, TASS News Agency, and BRICS TV. These relations, beyond ad hoc or project-based cooperation, are based on mutual understanding and strategic partnership—relations in the context of which professional exchange, joint production, and a common perspective on global issues have been formed and strengthened.”

Striving for deeper and broader relationships

Rafael Gevorgyan, the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Tehran, also emphasized in her speech the commonality of the history of photography between Iran and Russia, saying, "We were, are, and will be neighbors. This is God's command; (therefore) our cooperation must deepen and expand day by day."

