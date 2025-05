TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The exhibition of selected works from the Andrey Stenin Photography Competition was inaugurated in Tehran’s Hozeh Honari on Monday May 12 for a period of one week.

This prestigious exhibition, which is being held in collaboration with Mehr Media Group, is a collection of selected photographs by young photographers from around the world who, with a new and creative perspective, narrate the hidden and obvious truths of the contemporary world.