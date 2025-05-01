  1. Politics
US-Iran talks set for Saturday postponed: report

US-Iran talks set for Saturday postponed: report

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – A fourth round of talks between the United States and Iran, which was due to take place in Rome on Saturday, is postponed until next week, an American journalist has said as confirmed by the mediator of the talks.

Axios correspondent, Barak Ravid, claims Iran-US indirect talks scheduled for Saturday as well as Iran's Friday meeting with the E3 to be postponed to next week.

According to Reuters, a meeting planned for Friday with Iran and Britain, France and Germany, collectively known as the E3, may also be postponed, the reporter said. Washington and Tehran have been conducting negotiations over the past month on a deal to curb Iran's nuclear program in return for the lifting of financial sanctions.

The Omani foreign minister Badr Albusaidi who mediated the previous rounds of the talks also confirmed the Axios report, saying in a post on his X account that "For logistical reasons we are rescheduling the US Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday May 3rd. New dates will be announced when mutually agreed."

