VIDEO: Iran top diplomat heads to Italy Foreign Ministry

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Italian city of Rome early on Saturday morning to hold the second indirect negotiations with the United States.

The second round of talks between Tehran and Washington is set to be held indirectly, the same format as the first round of talks.

According to Iranian officials, the talks will focus on the nuclear issue and the removal of the unilateral sanctions imposed on Tehran.

Iranian and American delegations held the first round of talks in Oman on April 12, with Oman's foreign minister acting as mediator.

Saturday's exchanges between Tehran and Washington were indirect and mediated by Oman, as Iran had wanted, rather than face-to-face, as Trump had demanded. Each delegation had its separate room and exchanged messages via Oman's foreign minister.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his delegation had a brief encounter with its US counterpart, headed by Witkoff, after they exited the talks.

Araghchi said the talks took place in a "productive, calm and positive atmosphere".

"Both sides have agreed to continue the talks ... probably next Saturday," Araghchi added. "Iran and the US side want an agreement in the short term. We do not want talks for (the sake of) talks."

Commenting on the negotiations, American officials also confirmed that the talks were constructive, with US President Donald Trump saying that the talks with Iran are going okay.