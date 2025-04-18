US strikes on Yemen leave 33 killed, 80 injured

According to Almasirah, the attack targeted the port of Ras Isa on the Red Sea, home to an oil terminal, overnight into Friday. The strikes set off a massive fire after at least 14 US sorties.

The attack continued even after medical and civil defense teams arrived at the scene of the bombing.

"The criminal US aggression was directed against the port of Ras Isa, which is a site of exclusively civilian infrastructure," said Abdallah Oteify, governor of the Hodeida region that includes the port, Al Masirah reported.

He said US actions will not force the Yemeni people to stop supporting the Palestinians in Gaza.

