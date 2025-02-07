Turkey transits Russian gas to Slovakia

Ukraine, battling Russia since February 2022, stopped supplies to the West at the beginning of the year, dealing a blow to the heavily dependent Slovakia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the move was designed to prevent Moscow from raising money to finance the war.

However, Slovakia, an EU member state, is more dependent on Russian gas than almost any other country in Europe and protested vehemently against the transit stop.

Gas is now being transported via Turkey and Hungary instead of via Ukraine, the Slovakian state gas supplier SPP said Thursday.

SPP intends to honor its gas supply contract with the Russian company Gazprom, which runs until 2034, despite political concerns, SPP boss Vojtech Ferencz told journalists in Bratislava.

MNA