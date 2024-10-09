Iran's deterrence crushed Zionist arrogance: Iraq parl. spox.

Hamoudi made the remark on Tuesday while meeting with Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq.

Both Hamoudi and Al-Sadegh discussed the situation in the region, the consequences of the escalation of tensions between the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon, the change of international positions toward the Zionist regime, as well as bilateral issues and problems.

In the meeting, Hamoudi called for diplomatic efforts in preventing the expansion of the circle of war and ending aggression in the region.

The strong military deterrence of Iran against the Zionist regime changed the balance of power in the region and crushed the Zionist arrogance and created a state of pride and hope in Arab and Islamic public opinion, the Iraqi parliament speaker emphasized.

According to Hamoudi, Iraq intends to take a decisive stance to isolate this brutal regime and stop the killing and displacement of people as well as end its aggressions.

Al-Sadegh, Iran's ambassador to Iraq, also pointed out the role of the supreme religious authority towardsthe Zionist enemy and hailed Iraqi officials for their quick response and providing aid to the people of Lebanon.

The regional countries should believe in the concept of a single destiny so that they enjoy the blessing of peace, Al-Sadegh noted.

