Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil martyred in Israeli strike

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil was martyred in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.
Issuing a statement, Hezbollah confirmed the martyrdom of Aqil.
Dozens of people, including several children, were killed and injured in an Israeli attack on Beirut's Dahieh on Friday.
MP/
