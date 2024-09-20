  1. World
Sep 21, 2024, 1:55 AM

Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil martyred in Israeli strike

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil was martyred in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.

Issuing a statement, Hezbollah confirmed the martyrdom of Aqil. 

Dozens of people, including several children, were killed and injured in an Israeli attack on Beirut's Dahieh on Friday.

