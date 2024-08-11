  1. Politics
Iran Parliament reform PTA between Tehran, Jakarta

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – The lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament, aka Majlis, have removed some inconsistencies in the preferential trade agreement (PTA) between Iran and Indonesia.

The Majlis removed those inconsistencies found earlier by Iran’s Guardian Council.

It was in mid-May that the Iranian Parliament approved the preferential trade agreement between Tehran and Jakarta.

Under the PTA, Iran lowers tariffs on imports of some products like textile, and processed food and pharmaceuticals from Indonesia, while Jakarta gives easier and further access to its markets for Iranian products, foreign media have reported from Jakarta a year ago.

The PTA is signed between the world countries in line with bringing about integration to the world economy.

