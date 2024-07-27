80 people evacuated as unexploded WWII missile found

A Katyusha missile from World War II was found in a field about 100 metres from the High Service Area, where heavy fighting took place near Chlebowo in March 1945 .

About 80 people were evacuated from the western Polish village of Chlebowo, with ten taken to a local elementary school and 13 refusing to evacuate.

A local police officer reported that a section of the S3 express road, located near Chlebowo, was closed off.

Katyusha missiles have a large field of fire, and officials recommended a safety zone of 1500 metres.

Jakub Kuźmowicz, press officer of the District Police Chief in Gryfino, said: "We are currently waiting for information from the sapper patrol, which is already on site, which is already working. We are waiting for the so-called 'green light' to close first of all the S3 road, the expressway on the section Gryfino Key".

He added that officers would also close the district road, that is between the village of Stare Bryki Chlebowe, as well as district road number 119, that runs from the village of Chlebowa to the village of Radziszewski.

The Katyusha is a type of rocket artillery that was first built by the Soviet Union in World War II.

MNA/PR