Iran acting FM to set off for Iraq on Thursday

Bagheri Kani will head for the Arab country on Thursday for a two-day visit.

He is scheduled to hold talks with officials of the central government in Baghdad as well as officials in the northern Kurdistan region.

Bilateral relations and regional issues including Gaza are on top agenda.

Ahead of Bagheri Kani’s visit, Iran’s ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e-Sadeq met with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani on Wednesday, with the two exploring ways to boost cooperation between the two countries.

MNA/IRN