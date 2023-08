TEHRAN, Aug. 30 (MNA) – Imam Hussein (PBUH) lovers these days are crossing the Chazabeh border on foot to visit Iraq and participate in the massive Arabeen trek.

Arbaeen is a Shia religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura. It commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who was martyred on the 10th day of the month of Muharram.