VIDEO: Massive toxic fire in Queens, New York

People nearby were being urged to keep their windows closed to avoid the smoke.
A source confirmed the warehouse belongs to the Department of Transportation.
No injuries were reported.
TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) was battling a massive warehouse fire in Willets Point, Queens, late Monday night.
People nearby were being urged to keep their windows closed to avoid the smoke.
A source confirmed the warehouse belongs to the Department of Transportation.
No injuries were reported.
Your Comment