  1. Video
Sep 5, 2023, 2:00 PM

VIDEO: Massive toxic fire in Queens, New York

VIDEO: Massive toxic fire in Queens, New York

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) was battling a massive warehouse fire in Willets Point, Queens, late Monday night.

Download 477 KB

People nearby were being urged to keep their windows closed to avoid the smoke.

A source confirmed the warehouse belongs to the Department of Transportation.

No injuries were reported.

News Code 205653

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed