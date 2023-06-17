Occupiers unable to confront Resistance: Hamas

The increasing resistance operations in the West Bank have caused the Zionist regime to lose the ability to confront the Resistance, the Palestinian Shahab News Agency quoted Abdul Latif al-Qanoua on Saturday as saying.

The growing revolutionary morale of the Resistance forces has undermined the deterrence power of the Zionists, he added.

The Zionist regime is suffering from internal crises, he said, adding that the Palestinian nation along with the Resistance keeps fighting against the regime to liberate the occupied territories.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he underlined that “we will continue to resist until the complete expulsion of the occupiers from the Palestinian lands.”

