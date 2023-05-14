https://en.mehrnews.com/news/200719/ May 14, 2023, 11:59 PM News Code 200719 Video Video May 14, 2023, 11:59 PM VIDEO: Leopard spotted in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – A leopard was spotted near Sisakht in Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province. Download 16 MB News Code 200719 کپی شد Related News VIDEO: Persian leopard spotted in Iran's Savadkuh VIDEO: Leopard spotted in Iran's Gilan province VIDEO: Leopard spotted in northern Iran VIDEO: Footage of 5 Asiatic Cheetahs in Touran protected area VIDEO: New footage from two Asiatic cheetah cubs VIDEO: Persian leopard spotted in N Iran VIDEO: Leopard spotted in Gilan province VIDEO: Leopard in Iran's Mazandaran protected area VIDEO: Persian leopard spotted in Iran's Taleqan VIDEO: Leopard spotted in Iran's Lorestan Tags Iran Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province Persian Leopard Wild Life Leopard Iran's Nature
