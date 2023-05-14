  1. Video
May 14, 2023, 11:59 PM

VIDEO: Leopard spotted in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – A leopard was spotted near Sisakht in Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.

