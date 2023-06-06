https://en.mehrnews.com/news/201610/ Jun 6, 2023, 1:45 PM News Code 201610 Video Video Jun 6, 2023, 1:45 PM VIDEO: 4 Persian leopards spotted in Mazandaran province TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – Four Persian leopards were spotted in the heights of Mazandaran province in northern Iran. Download 9 MB News Code 201610 کپی شد Related News VIDEO: Leopard spotted in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad VIDEO: Persian leopard spotted in Iran's Savadkuh VIDEO: Leopard spotted in Iran's Gilan province VIDEO: Leopard spotted in northern Iran VIDEO: Footage of 5 Asiatic Cheetahs in Touran protected area VIDEO: New footage from two Asiatic cheetah cubs Tags Iran Iran's Nature Mazandaran Province Leopard Wild Life
Your Comment