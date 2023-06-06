  1. Video
Jun 6, 2023, 1:45 PM

VIDEO: 4 Persian leopards spotted in Mazandaran province

VIDEO: 4 Persian leopards spotted in Mazandaran province

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – Four Persian leopards were spotted in the heights of Mazandaran province in northern Iran.

Download 9 MB

            

News Code 201610

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    Most Viewed