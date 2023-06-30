  1. Video
VIDEO: Helia still searches for its baby

TEHRAN, Jun 30 (MNA) – The Persian leopard named Helia still searches for its baby, who went missing and was killed in an accident on the road between Mayamay and Sabzevar a few days ago.

Helia had four babies and now only one is remaining for her.

She and her only baby leopard still go to the place where he lost her other child a few days ago in a bid to find her, without knowing that it was killed in a car accident.

