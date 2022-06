Dozens killed, injured in magnitude 6.1 quake in Afghanistan

The quake shook parts of eastern Afghanistan and parts of Pakistan during the early hours of Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The death toll is likely to rise, media reports said.

The quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan and was at a depth of 51km (31 miles), according to the USGS.

Shaking was felt over a range of some 500km (310 miles) by about 119 million people in Pakistan, Afghanistan and India, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said in a tweet.

It was felt in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul as well as Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, according to witness accounts posted on the EMSC website and by users on Twitter.

“Strong and long jolts,” one witness posted on EMSC from Kabul. “It was strong,” another witness posted from Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan.

According to Pajhwok Afghan News reporters, the earthquake happened at around 1:30 am when people were sleeping, the tremors were felt in Kabul, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Paktika, Paktia, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces.

Local sources say that a village in Gyan city in Paktia province was completely destroyed in the earthquake.

This item is being updated...

