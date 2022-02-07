Explosion reported in Iraqi province of Basra

The explosion is said to have targeted a communications company in the southern areas of Basra province.
No further report has been published so far.
Iraqi officials have not yet made an official statement on the incident.
TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Media sources reported on Monday that an explosion occurred in the Iraqi province of Basra.
