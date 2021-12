Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 11

Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi: Good deal to be reached if sanctions removed

Ebtekar:

FM spox: Iranians to hear good news in coming days about neutralizing sanctions

Raeisi: Good deal to be reached if other sides determined to remove sanctions

Etemad:

Zionist regime calls on US to abandon diplomacy in Vienna talks

Raeisi: Enemy's strategy is to keep sanctions against Iran

Etela'at:

President: If sanctions are removed, agreement will be reached

Iran:

Raeisi: Agreement depends on sanctions removal

Tensions between Tel Aviv, Washington escalated

Jam-e Jam:

Who’s seeking maximalist demands in Vienna?

Javan:

Agreement to be reachable via removal of sanctions

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

110 speedboats join IRGC Navy fleet

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Raeisi: Iran serious in Vienna talks

Shargh:

Khatibzadeh: 20-year Iran-Russia roadmap almost finalized

Kayhan:

FM: Iran pursues sustainable economic development without focusing on Vienna talks

Raeisi: Iran after a good deal

Tornadoes kill dozens, destroy homes in US

