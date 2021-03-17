Leader urges IRGC to keep up 'great efforts'

In a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Guardians’ Day, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed gratitude to the selfless efforts of the IRGC members in defending the country and called on them to strongly continue this path.

“Greetings to all the guards… God willing, you will always be victorious; keep up the good work strongly,” the Leader’s message reads.

The “Guardians'’ Day" falls on the 3rd day of the lunar month of Sha’ban and coincides with the birth anniversary of the Third Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam Hossein (PBUH), who made great sacrifices in the Battle of Karbala and ingrained resistance to tyranny and injustice in hearts and souls of his followers for centuries.

