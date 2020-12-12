1 killed as multiple rockets hit Kabul

The rockets were fired from Lab-e-Jar area in the north of Kabul early on Saturday morning, Tolo News reported.

This is the second rocket attack in the city in a month.

The ministry reported that at least four rockets were fired near the Hamid Karzai International Airport and the Khwaja Rawash area. The rockets that landed near residential houses in Khwaja Rawash area east of Kabul left one dead and one wounded, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the rockets were fired from Lab-e-Jar area in the north of Kabul, close to the place from where last month’s rocket attacks happened.

Eyewitnesses said more than six rockets were fired on different parts of the city this morning.

On November 21, at least 23 rockets were fired on different parts of the city that killed eight civilians, according to the Interior Affairs Ministry.

