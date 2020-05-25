VIDEO: Restoring quake-hit Sassanid-era fortress in W Iran

Located in Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan, the fortress was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on May 06. The quake was at a depth of 7km, and took place near the city of Firouzabad.
LORESTAN, May 25 (MNA) – Deep cracks, created on walls of the centuries-old Falak-ol-Aflak Fortress after a medium-sized quake struck Iran’s western province of Lorestan on May 6, are getting repaired.
