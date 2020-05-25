  1. Video
May 25, 2020, 9:00 PM

VIDEO: Restoring quake-hit Sassanid-era fortress in W Iran

LORESTAN, May 25 (MNA) – Deep cracks, created on walls of the centuries-old Falak-ol-Aflak Fortress after a medium-sized quake struck Iran’s western province of Lorestan on May 6, are getting repaired.

 Located in Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan, the fortress was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on May 06. The quake was at a depth of 7km, and took place near the city of Firouzabad.   

