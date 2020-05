KHORRAMABAD, May 29 (MNA) – Repairing the deep cracks, created on walls of the centuries-old Falak-ol-Aflak Fortress after a medium-sized quake struck Iran’s western province of Lorestan on May 6, is underway.

Located in Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan, the Sassanid-era fortress was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 Richter-Scale on May 6.