Iran envoy appointed as VP of APPCED

The 19th General Assembly of the Asian-Pacific Parliamentarians' Conference on Environment and Development is underway in Seoul, South Korea, with the attendance of the chairman of environment faction in Iranian Parliament Mohammad Reza Tabesh and member of the agriculture faction Shamsollah Shariatnejad.

Mohammad Reza Tabesh has been appointed as the first Vice President of APPCED and Mongolian and Laotian representatives selected as second and third vice president.

APPCED consists of the General Assembly and the executive committee.

The General Assembly includes all members of the conference and the executive committee comprises of its officials and a representative from member states.

APPCED seeks to establish a regional mechanism among the parliaments of the Asia-Pacific region by taking into account common considerations on the regional environment by focusing on the optimal utilization of natural resources, by reducing environmental pollutants, maintaining ecological balance, and supporting the efforts of parliaments.

Regional governments are aimed to achieve sustainable development as part of their objective to establish the Parliamentary Assembly, which currently comprises of 46 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

MNA/IRN 83593471