Bilateral coop. between Iran, Russia to increase

Eastern policy will be strengthened in the world, he made the remarks in Russia on Thursday at the 3rd round of specialized talks between Iran and Russia.

While focusing on the important political economic and cultural issues between the two countries, the two side stressed for strengthening and promoting relationship more than ever in the international area.

In this meeting, experts and some state officials of the two countries discussed the most important issues of bilateral relationship, cooperation, regional and international developments.

In this year’s meeting, three main topics of bilateral relationship, regional developments and international approaches were put atop agenda.

This round of talks was of paramount importance in the current year due to the important developments in the Middle East region and US unilateral moves that have jeopardized peace and security of the world.

