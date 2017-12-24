Fight against terrorism possible in cooperation with Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Russian Duma Speaker VYacheslav Volodin said in Islamabad on Sunday that Russian cooperation with Iran and Turkey in stabilizing the situation in Syria and the region shows that the fight against terrorism can be a success.

According to Russian news agency TASS, Volodin, who is currently chairing Russia’s State Duma delegation in Islamabad to take part in an international conference on the challenges of terrorism and regional cooperation said “successful anti-terror fight is possible. This was proved by the operation of Russia’s armed forces in Syria and progress made due to diplomatic efforts of Russia, Iran and Turkey in resolving the Syrian conflict.”

The formula for success is a multilateral format, "broad international cooperation and involvement of all sides interested in stabilizing the situation in the crisis-hit regions," he noted.

"In Syria, the first step was made towards creating truly effective international mechanisms of eradicating terrorism, without double standards and based on strict compliance with international law," the top Russian lawmaker said, stressing the role of Russian, Iranian and Turkish presidents in this settlement.

After the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) was defeated in Syria, some groups of terrorists started penetrating Afghanistan, Pakistan, countries of Southeast Asia and Europe, he noted, calling to develop mechanisms for joint control over terrorists’ border crossing.

KI/TASS