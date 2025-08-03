"Muharram-Shahr" Mourning Ceremony in Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – The "Muharram-Shahr" (Muharram City) is a an epic ritual event filled with artistic expression, aimed at renewing the mourning rites for Imam Hussein's martyrdom during the third decade of Muharram and the initial decade of Sa

As the first decade of Safar begins, Azadi Square in Tehran serves as the venue for the third mourning ceremony "Muharram-Shahr" (Muharram City), with the motto "Hosseini Iran is eternally victorious." This cultural and religious event will continue until August 5, operating nightly from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM local time, including a diverse array of artistic, ritualistic, service-oriented, and exhibition activities centered on the culture of Ashura al-Hosseini. RHM/