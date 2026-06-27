Sham-e-Ghariban of Imam Hussein (AS) marked in Karbala

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Concurrent with the end of the Day of Ashura in Iraq, Sham-e-Ghariban ceremony was held in Karbala holy shrine attended by the mourners and pilgrims.

The holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and Hazrat Abalfazl al-Abbas (AS) hosted the mourners on Friday night, June 26.

Sham-e-Ghariban is a mourning night of Shiites which is observed between 10th and 11th of mourning month of Muharram. The word Sham means night and Ghariban means poor or oppressed, thus this night remarks sacrifice and tolerance of the oppressed people.