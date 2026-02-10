Quranic community renews allegiance with Imam Khomeini causes

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) –Concurrent with the 47th victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution, the Quranic community of the country renewed their allegiance with the causes of founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) at his mausoleum.

Head of Islamic Development Organization Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, Custodian of Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Khomeini and Head of House of Quran Hojjatoleslam Ali Taghizadeh attended the ceremony.