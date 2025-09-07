Armenia Philharmonic Orchestra performs in Iran's Persepolis

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra performed a concert on Sept. 6 at Persepolis, the UNESCO World Heritage site near Shiraz, to mark the orchestra’s 100th anniversary.

Persepolis, also known as Takht-e Jamshid, situated in the Fars province of modern-day Iran, stands as a testament to the grandeur of the ancient Persian Empire. Constructed primarily during the reign of Darius the Great in the 6th century BCE, Persepolis served as the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire, one of the most powerful empires of the ancient world.