Unveiling ceremony of "Shahrzad Online Taxi" in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – The Electronic-Internet Taxi Service (Shahrzad Online Taxi) was unveiled by Tehran Municipality at Boostan-e-Goftegoo on Saturday with the participation of Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani and other officials of the municipality.

Tehran Taxi Organization, in partnership with the Shahrzad super application, introduced the "Shahrzad Online Taxi" system, tailored for all-electric yellow taxis. This initiative is intended to improve the quality of urban transportation, decrease air pollution.