“deBlock Summit" press conference

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – The press conference of the deBlock Summit, the first international blockchain conference in Iran, was held on Sunday evening in Tehran.

Over the past fifteen years, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have revolutionized global finance, reshaping banking, investment, and governance. As the rise of Web3 accelerates, blockchain technology presents both significant opportunities and pressing challenges worldwide. In Iran, these possibilities take on even greater importance due to unique economic conditions and global financial inequities, where blockchain's potential for decentralization offers essential solutions.

To address these issues, Crypto Assets; Blockchain Research Mag, Iran's first Blockchain Research Journal, is hosting the deBlock Conference 2025 in collaboration with Allameh Tabataba'i University, ICT Guild Organization, and other leading institutions. This international event will bring together experts from law, economics, and technology to discuss blockchain's transformative power. "Deblock," reflecting the removal of restrictions, symbolizes the event’s mission to break down financial barriers, empower individuals, and foster innovation.