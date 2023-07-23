Mourning ceremony of Imam Hussein in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – On the fifth night of the mourning month of Muharram, Tehraners observed the traditional mourning ceremony on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his true companions who were martyred in Karbala.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura. Among Shia Muslims, Ashura is observed through large demonstrations of high-scale mourning as it marks the death of Hussein ibn Ali, the third Imam of Shia, who was martyred during the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.