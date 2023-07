TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – People convened a ceremony to celebrate the auspicious feast of Eid al-Ghadir in the southwestern city of Ahvaz on Thursday night.

Eid al-Ghadir, held on the 18th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah on the lunar calendar, is among the most significant feasts of Shia Muslims. On this occasion, over 1400 years ago, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) appointed Imam Ali (AS) as his successor.