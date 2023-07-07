  1. Video
VIDEO: Eid al-Ghadir celebration in Abadan

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – People in Abadan in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan celebrated Eid al-Ghadir on Thursday night.

Eid al-Ghadir, held on the 18th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah on the lunar calendar, is among the most significant feasts of Shia Muslims. On this occasion, over 1400 years ago, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) appointed Imam Ali (AS) as his successor.
 

