Iranian Hajj pilgrims hold "exoneration from polytheists"

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – On the sidelines of the Hajj rituals on Tuesday, a large number of Iranian pilgrims held the so-called "exoneration from polytheists" to denounce the Israeli regime and the US-led Global Arrogance's actions against Muslims.

In the meeting, the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was read out in which the Leader noted, "Hajj can render ineffectual all plans of arrogant powers and Zionism for the moral downfall of humanity."