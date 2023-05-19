Photo 19 May 2023 - 18:28 Download photos By: Nadia Pormah Little Iran park TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Little Iran park is located in Karaj,e the capital of Alborz Province next to Tehran. Tags Karaj Alborz Province Iran Related News Interfaith dialogue between Islam, Assyrian Church of East Veterans of Zoorkhane rituals in Neyshabur Celebration for first time fasting school girls in Tehran Opening of Islamic Revolution Art Exhibition in Tehran 30th International Holy Quran Fair in Tehran
