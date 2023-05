TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – The footage shows a number of the veterans of Zoorkhane rituals in Neyshabur City of Razavi Khorasan province in northeastern Iran.

In Iranian culture, Zoorkhaneh is a sacred place where physical activity is combined with music and literature. Zoorkhaneh is the house of strength not only for the body but also for the soul and spirit. Having strong morality, devotion, and honorary manner is as important as having a strong body.