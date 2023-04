TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Lots of people observed the second Qadr Night or Night of Decree at holy shrine of Hazrat Fatima Masumeh (SA) in Qom on Tuesday night. The night coincides with the martyrdom anniversary of the first Shia Imam, Imam Ali (AS).

The Qadr Night or Laylat al-Qadr, variously rendered in English as the Night of Decree, is the holiest night of the year for Muslims.