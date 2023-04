TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – The ceremony of the 19th night of the holy month of Ramadan was held in the martyrs tomb of Rasht, Gilan province on Sunday night.

The Qadr Night or Laylat al-Qadr, variously rendered in English as the Night of Decree, Night of Power, and Night of Destiny, commemorates the night God first revealed the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).