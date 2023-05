TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Imam Reza's holy shrine teahouse in Mashhad welcomes pilgrims with hot tea.

Imam Reza's (PBUH) holy shrine is the biggest, most important, and most prominent religious center of Iran that many pilgrims from Iran and all around the world go to this place every year. These days, on the occasion of Imam Reza's birth anniversary, large crowds of pilgrims are visiting his holy shrine in Mashhad.