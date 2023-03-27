TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – Bisotun Historical Complex is one of the most important ancient sites located in the east of Kermanshah province, in western Iran.

Bisotun was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2006.

Inside the Bisotun Historical Complex, there are valuable works from the prehistoric period of Iran to the Islamic period, 28 of which have been nationally registered.

Works such as Darius the Great's World Inscription, the Statue of Hercules, Farhad Tarash, Sarab Biston, Ilkhani Buildings, Safavid Buildings, Shekarchian (hunters) Ancient Cave, the Goodarz II’s relief and the Shah Abbasi Caravanserai are in Bisotun's historical complex.

The Inscription of Darius the Great is one of the most authoritative historical documents in the world, which is in the Bisotun historical complex. Darius's relief is carved 100 meters above the ground on the cliffs of Bisotun Mountain.