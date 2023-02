TEHRAN, Feb. 21 (MNA) – The 38th Fajr International Music Festival opened in Tehran on February 17 and will continue until February 22

Seven concert halls in Tehran as well as over 30 other arenas in 14 provinces are hosting this year’s event. Over 2,000 musicians are taking part either in the competitive “Barbad Prize” section or the noncompetitive pop, traditional and orchestral music sections.