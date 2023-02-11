22 Bahman rallies in Tehran (1)

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Rallies are being staged in Tehran, simultaneously across Iran, to mark the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on the 22nd day of Bahman.

Every year, Iranians mark the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution from February 1 to 11, known as the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) ceremonies.

Each year on the 22nd day of the month of Bahman on the Persian calendar (11th of February), Iranians turn out in ceremonies attended by high-ranking officials to renew their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic.